PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley VFW Post and Auxiliary 2076 hosted a group of 13 veterans and medical staff from the Butler VA Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, for a visit with Punxsutawney Phil.
The group arrived at the VFW Post 2076 at 9:30 a.m. and were greeted by post and auxiliary members, and Jeanne Curtis from the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society. They gave the group an opportunity to do Punxsy Phil postcards.
The group then visited the historical society’s Lattimer House for a tour and presentation. From there, they visited the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, where Dr. Joseph Kernich gave a presentation.
The group then returned to the VFW for a meal of beef stew and groundhog cookies.
The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club brought Phil to the VFW for a visit with the group. They gave a talk about Phil and the legends of Groundhog Day.
The group received gifts of groundhog coffee mugs, poppies and American flags from post and auxiliary members.