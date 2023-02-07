Butler VA visit

Punxsutawney’s VFW and American Legion posts recently hosted veterans from the Butler VA Medical Center for a tour of the area and a meeting with Phil.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley VFW Post and Auxiliary 2076 hosted a group of 13 veterans and medical staff from the Butler VA Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, for a visit with Punxsutawney Phil.

The group arrived at the VFW Post 2076 at 9:30 a.m. and were greeted by post and auxiliary members, and Jeanne Curtis from the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society. They gave the group an opportunity to do Punxsy Phil postcards.

Tags

Recommended for you