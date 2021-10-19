PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 hosted a craniosynostosis awareness spaghetti dinner on Sunday at the post home on Maple Avenue.
Craniosynostosis is a birth defect that causes the bones in a baby’s skull to close prematurely. It happens to about one in 2,000 babies.
U.S. Navy veteran and Post 2076 member Kaycee Elliott learned of her newborn’s condition shortly after Milo’s birth. She reached out to her close friend, Falisha Campbell, whose son Braydon had also been born with the same condition. After successful operations to correct the birth defect, both mothers began work to bring awareness of the condition to the public.