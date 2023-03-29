PUNXSUTAWNEY— The VFW Post 2076 commemorated National Vietnam Veterans Day on Wednesday, 50 years after the end of the war.
Post Commander Jim Pallone said that the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by then President Donald Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. He said this day joins six other military-centric annual observances, among them Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. He said March 29 is especially fitting to honor Vietnam Veterans, as March 29, 1973, was the day the United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, was disestablished, and it was also the day the last of the U.S. combat troops left Vietnam. It was around this date that Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.