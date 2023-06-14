VFW Flag Day 2023

Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076 in Punxsutawney celebrated Flag Day on Wednesday and held a flag retirement ceremony. John Becker places a flag into the retirement fire while Tom Wise salutes “Old Glory” for its service.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A flag retirement ceremony was held on Wednesday, Flag Day, at the Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076 in Punxsutawney.

Sam Cleveland, post adjutant, delivered the Flag Day address.

