PUNXSUTAWNEY — A flag retirement ceremony was held on Wednesday, Flag Day, at the Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076 in Punxsutawney.
Sam Cleveland, post adjutant, delivered the Flag Day address.
“We are gathered here this afternoon to celebrate Flag Day, but today is also the anniversary date of another special event, the establishment ion the United States Army,” Cleveland said. “Congress adopted the Continental Army on June 14, 1775, so we would like to wish the U.S. Army a happy 248th birthday.”
