PUNXSUTAWNEY — You’re invited to an extra special Fourth of July program: a Re-enactment from July 2, 1863, put on by VFW
Bob Lott, Mahoning VFW Post No. 2076, invited the public come and experience what happened 160 years ago in Gettysburg and Punxsutawney, through a look at the life and death of Punxsutawney resident Captain Edwin H. Little.
The program will have two scenes set up. The first one is a kitchen in Punxsutawney in 1863 and the other at the Battle of Gettysburg.
Some of the actors will be wearing authentic Confederate and Union uniforms for the story.
Lott said the program which will begin at 7 p.m. at the North Findley Street Cemetery, formerly the Old Veterans’ Cemetery.