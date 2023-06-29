VFW re-enactment

Some of the actors in the Mahoning Valley VFW’s Re-enactment from 1863 rehearse at the North Findley Street Cemetery for the July 2 performance.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — You’re invited to an extra special Fourth of July program: a Re-enactment from July 2, 1863, put on by VFW 

Bob Lott, Mahoning VFW Post No. 2076, invited the public come and experience what happened 160 years ago in Gettysburg and Punxsutawney, through a look at the life and death of Punxsutawney resident Captain Edwin H. Little.

