The Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 presented a $1,040 donation to Western PA CARES for Kids on Wednesday, in recognition of its efforts to help children and juveniles who have been victims of sexual assault. Pictured are (from left) Post 2076 trustee Scott North, Post 2076 adjutant Sam Cleveland, Post 2076 commander Jim Pallone, Western PA CARES for Kids director and forensic interviewer Pat Berger, Post 2076 treasurer Bob Lott, and Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

PINE CREEK TWP. — The folks at the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 presented Western PA CARES for kids a $1,040 donation on Wednesday, in recognition of the work that the organization does to advocate for kids who have suffered abuse. 

Western PA CARES for Kids is a Child Advocacy Center, which allows children who have experienced physical or sexual abuse, or have been witness to a violent crime, to be interviewed by a trained, nationally accredited forensic interviewer while a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement,  prosecution, child protection, mental health personnel, medical personnel, victim/witness advocates, and probation officers, among others, watches the interview, which eliminates the need for each member of the team to do a separate interview with the child, thereby lessening the trauma the child has to endure by telling their story multiple times. The investigative team then makes decisions regarding the case, from management and investigation to prosecution. 

