PINE CREEK TWP. — The folks at the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 presented Western PA CARES for kids a $1,040 donation on Wednesday, in recognition of the work that the organization does to advocate for kids who have suffered abuse.
Western PA CARES for Kids is a Child Advocacy Center, which allows children who have experienced physical or sexual abuse, or have been witness to a violent crime, to be interviewed by a trained, nationally accredited forensic interviewer while a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement, prosecution, child protection, mental health personnel, medical personnel, victim/witness advocates, and probation officers, among others, watches the interview, which eliminates the need for each member of the team to do a separate interview with the child, thereby lessening the trauma the child has to endure by telling their story multiple times. The investigative team then makes decisions regarding the case, from management and investigation to prosecution.