PUNXSUTAWNEY — Sunday, April 24 was a busy “two days” at VFW Post 2076, as the local post hosted the 2022 annual VFW District 26 Loyalty Day program. The program was combined with a 100th birthday party for VFW life member Dr. John Quatroche.
Approximately 85 Post and Auxiliary members from the 21 posts in District 26, along with special guests, attended the event. Local vocalist Heidi Jones was there to sing the National Anthem.
Punxsy Phil and handler A.J. Dereume provided entertainment for the crowd, which was mostly from out of town. They appreciated the opportunity to get their pictures taken with Phil.