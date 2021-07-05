The North Findley Street Cemetery Guild held a program that identified all of the veterans that are buried in the ancient cemetery on July 4. Following the program, Taps was played by Samantha Peace, who was formerly a member of the Punxsutawney Area High School Marching Band. PFC Tanner Evans, U.S. Army, saluted all of the veterans and non-veterans who are buried in this historic cemetery. Evans is seventh-generation Army in his family.
Veterans honored at North Findley
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
