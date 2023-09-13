Chucks Military First Responders preview

Pictured is the Punxsutawney Chucks Football team with their themed uniforms for the upcoming First Responders Night to take place alongside this Friday’s home game against Central Clarion. Also pictured are Chucks Head Coach Alan Nichol, Sgt. Aaron Stockwell of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Punxsutawney Future Responders Club adviser and Punxsutawney Borough Police Officer Ryan Miller, and Punxsutawney Future Responders Club members Cayden Haines and Maddie Martino (club president and member of Central Fire Department).

 Photo by Cody Powell, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Future First Responders Club at Punxsutawney Area High School is sponsoring Military and First Responders Appreciation Night at this Friday’s home Punxsutawney Chucks football game vs. the Central Clarion Wildcats.

The FFRC is a student-run club with the mission of exploring careers in emergency services, firefighting and law enforcement.

