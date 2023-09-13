PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Future First Responders Club at Punxsutawney Area High School is sponsoring Military and First Responders Appreciation Night at this Friday’s home Punxsutawney Chucks football game vs. the Central Clarion Wildcats.
The FFRC is a student-run club with the mission of exploring careers in emergency services, firefighting and law enforcement.
Patrolman Ryan Miller, Punxsutawney Borough Police FFRC advisor, said the event offers a unique way for students and the public to come together to show their gratitude to the men and women who serve their country and communities on a daily basis.
Pre-game activities at this year’s event are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with apparatus being displayed by the nine fire departments that encompass the Punxsutawney Area School District. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.