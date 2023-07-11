DIXONVILLE — The Veterans Outreach Group will hold their first annual poker bike run to benefit veterans at home and abroad on July 22.
The cost is $15 per bike and $20 with a passenger.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 1:40 am
It is $20 per carload of up to four. There will be one card per car. If someone in the car wants to participate themselves, they can pay $15 to be included.
Sign-up is at 9 a.m. on July 22 at the Dixonville Moose, with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.
Final score sheets must be in by 5 p.m.
Checkpoints include: Dixonville Moose, Punxsy Moose, the Camouflage Inn in Sykesville, the Starlight in Mahaffey, the Brew Cellar in Commodore, and finishing up back at the Dixonville Moose.
Afterward, there will be a basket raffle, gambling, a spaghetti dinner and live entertainment at the Dixonville Moose. It is $8 to buy into the meal.
