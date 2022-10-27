Hampton Ave. wreck 10/27

Engine-Rescue-30 was on the scene of a two-vehicle accident when a Chevrolet Malibu was involved in an accident with this Chevrolet Silverado on Hampton Avenue Thursday evening.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Fire Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at 235 Hampton Ave. (Route 119) on Thursday.

Elk Run’s Engine/Rescue-30 was first on the scene, while Central and Lindsey were canceled. 

