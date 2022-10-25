North Main utility pole crash

The driver of this GMC Terrain lost control Tuesday while traveling north on North Main Street and struck a utility pole.

 Photo courtesy of the Punxsutawney Fire Department

PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident that occurred on North Main Street at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Lindsey’s Rescue-40, Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 and Central’s Rescue-20 responded to the scene.

