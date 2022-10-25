PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident that occurred on North Main Street at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindsey’s Rescue-40, Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 and Central’s Rescue-20 responded to the scene.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 26, 2022 @ 9:47 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident that occurred on North Main Street at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindsey’s Rescue-40, Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 and Central’s Rescue-20 responded to the scene.
According to reports from the scene, the driver of the vehicle lost control on the curve and struck a utility pole.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.