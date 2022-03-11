HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather expected across most of the state today, PennDOT is planning to implement vehicle restrictions on several Pennsylvania roadways starting at 5 am. Additionally, PennDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas during the storm.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.
Effective at 5 a.m. today, vehicle restrictions are planned for Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-99 at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan. I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border will be operating under the same restrictions, effective at 7 a.m. today.