PUNXSUTAWNEY — Fourteen more Punxsutawney Area High School students went into quarantine Friday, and the varsity football game against Clarion was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the district announced in two separate news releases.
On Friday, according to administrators, it was learned that a student who was in contact with other students the day before had tested positive for the virus. As a result, 13 students identified as close contacts were placed under quarantine.
An additional three students were found to have been in close contact but were not required to quarantine, two of them because they had been vaccinated and one because of a positive COVID-19 test within 90 days of the incident.