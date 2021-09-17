PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Friday on Pine Street, near the intersection with Mitchell Avenue.
According to reports from the scene, the driver of a large van was traveling west on Pine Street when it struck the rear door on a refrigerated box truck owned by Stello Foods in Punxsutawney, which was parked facing east against traffic on Pine Street where the company loads product.
The driver of the van was treated by Jefferson County EMS at the scene.