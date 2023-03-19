Van Dyke Dance Studio sponsoring self-care seminar

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Van Dyke and Company is sponsoring a self-care retreat with Richard Brennan and guests teaching the Alexander Technique this weekend, Friday, March 24, through Sunday, March 26, at the Gardner Mansion in Punxsutawney.
Richard Brennan is an Alexander Technique teacher, author and director of training at the Alexander Technique Centre based in Galway, Ireland. He is a leading figure in helping people resolve back and neck problems. His belief is that the root cause of most back pain lies in poor postural habits.