Planning a few long weekends or a vacation may have you rethinking your garden plans. Don’t let time away from home stop you from growing flowers and vegetables in containers.
Irrigation systems with timers and self-watering pots are options to make container gardening and vacation care easier. You may, however, just be looking for ways to adapt your existing container gardening care while on vacation.
Find a plant sitter and take time to provide needed plant care instructions. It can be difficult, but you may be able to convince the person stopping by to feed the cat to water your plants. Move containers to a shady spot to extend the time between watering. Make sure the hose is handy. The easier the task, the more likely it will be done, and your plants will survive. Sweeten the deal by offering to share the harvest or return the favor when they leave town.