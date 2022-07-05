BROOKVILLE — Bob Morgan, state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, visited Brookville last Friday and spoke with members of borough council and the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company on what the program could do for the community.
Morgan, along with USDA rural development public affairs specialist Daniel Blottenberger and rural development area director (Westmoreland Office) Gary S. Reed were given a tour by borough council members David Taylor, Randy Bartley and Karen Allgeier; Marlin Opera House owner Kathy McCabe; and theater professional Kristie Taylor. They visited both the Historic Columbia Theater and the Marlin Opera House before settling in at the Brookville borough office for a discussion.
According to materials provided by USDA, the rural development program is the lead federal agency that helps rural communities grow and prosper. The goal of the program is to increase the economic development and quality of life of rural places and small towns by providing loans, grants and technical assistance to build infrastructure such as broadband, water systems and hospitals.