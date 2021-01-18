Mail truck

A U.S. Mail truck sheered off a utility pole Monday morning on Route 36. (Photo by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

BELL TWP. — A U.S. Mail truck sheered off a utility pole Monday morning on Route 36.

All three Punxsutawney fire companies responded to the one-vehicle accident at 7:51 a.m.

For more details, read The Spirit Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you