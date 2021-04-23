The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday an end to the temporary pause on the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that came about after rare reports of a severe blood clot.
The FDA and CDC conducted a safety review of the vaccine after identifying six cases of the rare blood clot in individuals who had recently received a dose.
According to a release from the two organizations, it was determined that the vaccine is safe and effective, its benefits outweigh its risks, the chance of blood clots is very low and health care providers should review the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet and the fact sheet for recipients and caregivers, both of which have been revised to include information about the risk of blood clots.
Locally, one more person died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday, bringing the death toll to 95. Four more cases of the virus were reported for a cumulative total of 3,177.