Almost the entire volunteer staff from Unity Rises was celebrating their new location at 212 W. Mahoning St. on Friday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Following a devastating flood this past year, Unity Rises has risen again at a new location in downtown Punxsutawney.

Unity Rises opened its doors at its new location at 212 W. Mahoning St. on Groundhog Day morning.

