PUNXSUTAWNEY — Following a devastating flood this past year, Unity Rises has risen again at a new location in downtown Punxsutawney.
Unity Rises opened its doors at its new location at 212 W. Mahoning St. on Groundhog Day morning.
Melissa Geer, founder and president of Unity Rises, said they’ve had three different locations in Cloe, at Nomadic Trading Co., and now in downtown Punxsutawney.
“At our last location, we got flooded out by the sprinkler system and the plumbing burst, ruining most of our inventory,” Geer said. “We got hit from the bottom and the top and we lost roughly 80 percent of our merchandise; we were there the night before and everything was fine, and it was New Year’s Eve morning and I got a phone call that we were flooded out and there was about six inches of water ruining almost all of our inventory.”
Geer said it was a blessing in disguise as the organization is now in a great location with a full kitchen.
“We’re planning on doing some soup kitchens right here from out location,” she said, adding that the building is also freshly renovated after a fire last year.
