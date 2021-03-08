PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite tough times for businesses and organizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s one organization that has had the opposite occur.
Unity Rises Association has outgrown its space in Cloe and is looking to move to a larger facility.
Melissa Geer-Kirby, co-director, said the organization is thankful for the huge success it has received from the public.
“We started off working out of our home when a friend of ours obtained a building that is located just past the Cloe-Rossiter Road,” she said. “We had a grand opening on Dec. 7, 2020, and ever since then we’ve had an overabundance of support in donations which has caused us to be pushed out of their current location.”
The organization will hold a from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Lindsey firehall in Punxsutawney.