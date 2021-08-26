PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Republican Party listened to a former military officer who served in Afghanistan, who spoke about the way the Joe Biden administration has handled the evacuation of Americans from the war-torn country at a picnic held at Gobbler’s Knob on Thursday.
Sean Parnell, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, had much criticism for the way the administration has handled the ongoing evacuation.
Parnell is a third-generation western Pennsylvania native, born in Pittsburgh and raised in nearby Murrysville.