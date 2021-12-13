PUNXSUTAWNEY — Candidate for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat Kathy Barnette visited Punxsutawney on Monday, hosted by the Jefferson County Republican Party and the Punxsutawney Republican Club.
Barnette grew up on a pig farm in Southern Alabama, in what she describes as “below the bottom rung on the economic ladder.” She said she never heard growing up how the odds were against her because of her circumstances.
“I don’t remember anyone telling me that I was a victim. I don’t remember anyone telling that because I was Black, poor or a woman that all the odds were against me,” Barnette said.
She said she was the first person in her family to finish college and after college, she spent 10 years in the Army reserves. She then worked for a time in the financial industry, doing capital asset management at Bank of America. She said this gave her a unique insight into the financial end of governance.