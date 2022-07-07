PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mike Molesevich, the Democratic candidate challenging incumbent Rep. Glenn Thompson for US Congressional District 15, visited the Festival in the Park on Thursday to talk about his campaign and how he can serve the people of District 15.
Molesevich said he grew up in Mount Carmel, in the middle of coal country. He said he experienced the devastation of coal mining, growing up near the town of Centralia, where one of the deadliest mine fires took place. He said this led him to major in environmental science in college.
“I was born in Pennsylvania, grew up in Pennsylvania, went to high school in Pennsylvania, and went to college in Pennsylvania,” Molesevich said.
He said he has worked in the environmental efficiency and consultation field, both for himself and for a company that specializes in the field. He said one of the areas that he specialized in was removing underground petroleum tanks for clients, as well as helping clients resolve environmental problems and comply with regulations. He is certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to remove regulated underground storage tanks. He has worked as an environmental consultant and contractor for over 35 years and assists clients with the remediation of land for sale, purchase and finance.