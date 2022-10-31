Joshua Tyger

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club named Joshua Tyger, the son of Tim and Tracy Tyger of Punxsutawney, its boy of the month for September 2022.

Tyger is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.

