GLEN CAMPBELL — Two women were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Route 286 in Indiana County.
Diane L. Miloser, 60, of Glen Campbell, was taken by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and Elizabeth M. Parkhurst, 20, of Mahaffey, was taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital and later transferred to UMPC Altoona with suspected serious injuries, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Diane Miloser was a passenger in a car driven by Edward Miloser, 62, of Glen Campbell. Troopers said he was attempting to enter Route 286 at its intersection with First Avenue around 5:39 p.m. Saturday and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. His 2008 Buick LaCrosse was struck by Parkhurst’s 2008 Toyota Camry.