An Indiana County woman was injured last week when her vehicle struck a utility pole in North Mahoning Township.
Michelle Rivera Vicioso, 46, of Indiana, suffered head and shoulder injuries in the crash that occurred at 1:08 p.m. last Wednesday on Juneau Road and was taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS.
Also on Wednesday, a Clearfield County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:23 a.m. in Mahaffey, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Elizabeth Nestlerode Frailey, 48, of Irvona, sustained neck and leg injuries in the crash and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service.