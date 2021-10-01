YOUNG TWP.— All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart Plaza parking lot at 21920 Route 119, Young Township, at 2:51 p.m. on Friday.
Elk Run’s Engine/Rescue-30 was first on the scene, and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 and Central’s Rescue-20 were canceled.
According to reports from the scene, a grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a blue Chevrolet Aveo collided in the parking lot, and one person was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.