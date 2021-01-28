PUNXSUTAWNEY — An elementary and high school student have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are under quarantine, the Punxsutawney Area School District said Thursday.
The high school student was present in the building between Jan. 21 and Wednesday. Twenty-two other students were exposed due to close contact and also are currently under quarantine, officials said.
The case involving the elementary school student occurred Monday. Four other students were exposed due to close contact and presently under quarantine.
For the complete story, read The Spirit Friday.