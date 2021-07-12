BROOKVILLE — Two New York men received state prison sentences likely to keep them behind bars for decades after pleading guilty to charges related to a violent home invasion in Anita earlier this year.
According to a release from Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, Dennis Penhollow Jr., 48, and Blake T. Truver II, 28, of Jamestown, New York, were sentenced June 16.
Penhollow pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, six counts of theft by unlawful taking, robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, and was sentenced to 18 to 50 years.
Truver pleaded guilty to burglary, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, six counts of theft by unlawful taking, fleeing and attempting to elude officers, aggravated assault by vehicle, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault, and was sentenced to 19 to 53 years.