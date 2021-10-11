INDIANA — PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian recently recognized 32 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.
Two employees from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson and Indiana counties, were among the honorees.
Gramian and other department executives honored winners Amber Lowmaster, Roadways Program Technician 2, and Matthew Forni, Maintenance Repairman 2, during a virtual ceremony.