REYNOLDSVILLE — Two Jefferson County men are facing dozens of charges in separate child pornography cases filed at District Judge Inzana’s office in Reynoldsville this month, according to court documents.
Drue John Crooks, 29, Stump Creek, faces 28 counts of child pornography, 27 counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. In another case, Steffan Dolby, 25, Reynoldsville, was charged with 63 counts of child pornography, 22 counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.