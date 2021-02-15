HENDERSON TWP. — Two people were arrested Feb. 6 in an incident of possible drug trafficking after they allegedly were found in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, according to documents filed at District Judge David Inzana’s office.
Kareem Jabbar Rock II, 26, and Kimari Leigh Jackson, 25, both of Richmond Heights, Ohio, face identical charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; conspiracy to commit the previous charge; use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
See Tuesday's edition of The Spirit for details.