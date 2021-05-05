PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re an early riser and live near the woods, this is the time of year when you might be hearing an occasional gobble from the woods, as turkey hunting season is underway.
The season got underway last Saturday morning just before sunrise, and the gobblers and hens are getting together in the early morning mist.
Every Pennsylvania spring turkey hunter wants to attach a tag to the leg of a big gobbler, but to do so, all need to be sure they have their licenses with them while hunting.
Travis Lau, Pennsylvania Game Commission, reminded hunters in every season that they must carry their valid general licenses and proper identification. He said that harvest tags must be carried in any season.
“A recently adopted change to be enacted next license year will allow hunters to carry digital licenses as an alternative to carrying certain paper licenses,” Lau said in news release, adding that even when this change takes effect, hunters will need to continue carrying their paper harvest tags.