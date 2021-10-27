A trunk-or-treat was held last night in the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School parking lot. All of the parking areas were full with vehicles as REACT directed traffic. Assistant Principal Sheena Smelko said this is the second annual event, and it was even bigger than the first year.
featured
Trunk or treat at PAES
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Trunk or treat at PAES
- ‘Haunted Collector’ visits PSU DuBois
- Boys basketball holding Krispy Kreme fundraiser
- Game Commission: Fall turkey season begins Saturday
- PAH memorializes COVID dead in Barclay Square
- Sheriff: Movie set showed ‘some complacency’ with weapons
- Local man continues walk to end Alzheimer’s
- Zents gives update on Oct. 16 tornado
Popular Content
Articles
- New CWD-positive deer detected in Jefferson County
- 3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson County
- Seniors honored at Chucks game
- Thompson tests positive for COVID-19; 2 more deaths in Jefferson County
- Punxsy council candidates talk to voters
- Jeff Tech opens doors to outside school districts
- Yount announces school board write-in candidacy
- DOH: 26 new cases in Jefferson County children
- Borough police car involved in Wednesday crash
- Community ready for trick-or-treating
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.