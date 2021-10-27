PAES trunk or treat

Berkley, Griffin and Westin Decker with Aurora Stout

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

A trunk-or-treat was held last night in the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School parking lot. All of the parking areas were full with vehicles as REACT directed traffic. Assistant Principal Sheena Smelko said this is the second annual event, and it was even bigger than the first year.

