NORTH MAHONING TWP. — A tractor-trailer carrying hay bales caught fire while traveling on Route 119 at 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, closing the road in both directions for several hours.
According to reports from the scene, a tractor- trailer driven by Adam Wise, of Troutville, was traveling south in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, when for an unknown reason the hay caught fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Perry Township, Lindsey and Central fire companies were on the scene, extinguishing the stubborn flames as the fire was trapped inside the hay bales.