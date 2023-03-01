BELL TWP. — Wednesday was an almost perfect spring day — if it was actually spring and not still winter — but an annual rite of spring did occur at Cloe Lake, Bell Township, as it was trout stocking day.
Jefferson County’s new waterways conservation officer, Nikolaus Black, was on the scene overseeing stocking.
In 2023, the PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. These figures, which are consistent with the number of trout stocked over the past decade, include approximately 2.3 million rainbow trout, 707,000 brown trout and 168,000 brook trout. As with past practice, the average size of the trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length, with an average weight of .58 pounds.