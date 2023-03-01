Trout stocking 2023

Nikolaus Black, Jefferson County waterways conservation officer, releases a large golden trout at Cloe Lake on Wednesday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BELL TWP. — Wednesday was an almost perfect spring day — if it was actually spring and not still winter — but an annual rite of spring did occur at Cloe Lake, Bell Township, as it was trout stocking day.

Jefferson County’s new waterways conservation officer, Nikolaus Black, was on the scene overseeing stocking.

