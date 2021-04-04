With sunny weather lifting everyone’s spirits, local anglers young and old flocked to area fishing holes Saturday for the first day of the 2021 trout season. Pictured is Donavin Yohe, 7, from Reynoldsville, hoping for a bite at Cloe Lake.
Trout season begins
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
