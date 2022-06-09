PUNXSUTAWNEY — As they closed the books on the 2021-2022 school year, the vice president for Tri County Transportation, who holds the transportation contract for the Punxsutawney Area School District, spoke to the Punxsutawney Area School Board on Thursday.
Bob Koban, who is also operations manager, said one of TCT’s biggest accomplishments this year was moving into the new facility at the former Bell Township Elementary School.
“It was one of the contractual things that we were behind on due to COVID-19,” Koban said. “I’m happy to report we are in the building and it’s fully operational at the time which we had said it would be, around Christmas, and we were close enough as we started off the second half of the school year. The staff likes it and the drivers and dispatchers are real comfortable with the facility’ it’s more than we could ask for.”