Tri County Transportation

The Tri County Transportation building construction was completed the toward the end of 2021, and the staff and drivers moved into the new facility at the beginning of this year.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The company that holds the contract for transportation in the Punxsutawney Area School District has been sold.

That news was delivered by Bob Koban, Tri County Transportation, and Joe Scott, Beacon Mobility, who presented the details of the sale to the school board at Tuesday’s meeting.

