PUNXSUTAWNEY — The company that holds the contract for transportation in the Punxsutawney Area School District has been sold.
That news was delivered by Bob Koban, Tri County Transportation, and Joe Scott, Beacon Mobility, who presented the details of the sale to the school board at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’re here tonight to share some good news with you. We talked with Dr. (Thomas) Lesniewski (superintendent) back in November regarding the sale of Tri-County Transportation by the owner, Jerry Tibbott,” Koban said. “We wanted to bring Joe Scott, CEO of a sister company to TCT and the senior vice president of the new ownership, to the school board meeting to introduce to everyone.”
Scott said that it’s just a sale of stock. Tri County Transportation still exists its under new ownership.
Koban said the name will stay the same, and all of the staff are being retained.
“We’ve only been in this a little over a month, and truly it was better than we ever expected,” Koban said.