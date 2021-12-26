Tri County Transportation moves into new home at former Bell Township Elementary

BELL TOWNSHIP — After having to wait to construct a terminal and parking area for their school buses, Tri County Transportation, Northern Cambria, is finally putting a wrap on the project that took twice as long originally thought.
Bob Koban, Tri County Transportation vice president, said that they finally moved the buses from their temporary home at OSFS, located next to Riker Road, Bell Township.
“We moved them over the Thanksgiving holiday as we said we would,” Koban said. “We’ve been doing all the maintenance the last few weeks at the new facility.”