PUNXSUTAWNEY — In celebration of the Fourth of July, Sheetz slashed gas prices to $1.776 — the year the Declaration of Independence was signed — per gallon Tuesday.
The one-day-only event took place at all Sheetz locations and applied equally to all the fuel types sold there, except for diesel and ethanol-free. The deal took effect just after midnight and was to last the remainder of the day, while supplies lasted.
“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” Travis Sheetz, president and CEO, said in a news release. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”
The parking lot of the Punxsutawney Sheetz was packed all day, with lanes that frequently trailed out onto Route 119 and Elk Run. Signs warning of the traffic were placed down the road. Sheetz employees were out directing vehicles into lines that stretched from all of the available pumps. Similar situations were reported throughout the state of Pennsylvania and beyond as word spread and motorists turned out in droves to take advantage of the promotion.