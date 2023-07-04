Sheetz $1.776

The parking lot of Sheetz in Punxsutawney was full most of the day as motorists lined up for gas prices of $1.776, a one-day-only Fourth of July promotion at the business.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — In celebration of the Fourth of July, Sheetz slashed gas prices to $1.776 — the year the Declaration of Independence was signed — per gallon Tuesday.

The one-day-only event took place at all Sheetz locations and applied equally to all the fuel types sold there, except for diesel and ethanol-free. The deal took effect just after midnight and was to last the remainder of the day, while supplies lasted.

