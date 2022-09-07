Smicksburg Tractor and Truck Show

The ninth annual Smicksburg Tractor and Truck show will take place this weekend at the Dayton Fairgrounds. This photo shows the grounds during a previous year’s show.

 Photo submitted

DAYTON — The ninth annual Smicksburg Tractor and Truck Show will take place this weekend at the Dayton Fairgrounds, located at 1249 PA-839, Dayton.

Activities run Saturday and Saturday, and admission is free.

