BROOKVILLE — A tractor-trailer struck a utility pole Wednesday and knocked down several power lines during a hit-and-run crash in the borough.
The Brookville Fire Company said the power lines running to Plyler’s Car Wash, located at 322 Main St. in Brookville, started smoldering. The wood underneath the aluminum siding on the building caused a dangerous situation as the building was being electrically charged, fire officials said in a Facebook post.
“Once Penelec arrived and cut the power, crews were able to access the roof and overhaul the smoldering areas of the roof,” the fire company said. “The fire was contained to one corner of the roof with minimal fire damage.”