PINE CREEK TWP. — The Jefferson County Fair is back and it’s bigger and better than ever, and it's all this week at the fFairgrounds.
Toni Facchine, Jefferson County Fair Board treasurer, said what a difference a year makes since the organization had to cancel the 2020 fair due to the pandemic.
“It was very hard to not get ready for it and not see the people getting excited coming through the gate,” Facchine said, adding the children were missed.
“Our kids who raise their animals and show their animals the big arena,” she said. “We did have a small livestock sale for them, it was done before fair week and it was very small, the kids did take the chance because they had to buy them in the fall to be ready for the summer.”