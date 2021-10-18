BROOKVILLE — Following an investigation on Sunday, it was confirmed a tornado, struck northern Jefferson County near the Elk County line on Saturday.
The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, in conjunction with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, confirmed that a tornado touched down north of Clear Creek State Forest near Elk County around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Tracy W. Zents, director of emergency services, said that the tornado hit along SR 949 in the area of Pine Run Road in Heath Township and moved to an area near the Belltown Bridge in Elk County.