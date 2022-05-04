PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Tom Siple Foundation is holding its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday at the Punxsutawney Christian Missionary Alliance Church.
Ron Robinson, president of the Tom Siple Foundation, said the organization has been active around for 13 years.
“It was named for Tom Siple. Everyone knew Duane Siple, who suffered from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS); that was his son.
Robinson said they are a foundation that loves to help those who are not able to hunt on their own anymore.