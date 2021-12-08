PUNXSUTAWNEY — After having a virtual Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob last year during the pandemic, tickets for Punxsutawney Groundhog Club-sponsored events, live and in person, went on sale Wednesday.
Tom Dunkel, “Shingle Shaker,” Groundhog Club Inner Circle vice president, announced tickets are available now for the events planned this Feb. 2, and the days leading up to it.
“All ticketed events went on sale on online on Wednesday at www.shop.groundhog.org and the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor’s Center,” Dunkel said.