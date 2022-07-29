Crash 07/29

Members of Central and Elk Run fire companies were busy cleaning up the debris from a three-vehicle accident that occurred Friday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident that occurred at 12:58 p.m. Friday at 135 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney.

No injuries were reported.

